Amber Rose & Joseline Hernandez’s Brutal “College Hill” Fight Footage Surfaces

Last year, things got heated on an episode of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, when Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez fought over Amber's race. At the time, BET shared footage of their argument in a promo trailer for the series. “Joseline, stop identifying me,” Amber said before the incident, “I identify myself and let you know who that is.” Hernandez then accused Amber of wanting to be "a white girl," and not wanting to be Black. Shortly after, Amber got up from her seat, headed towards Hernandez, and started to swing.

At the time, BET decided not to air footage of the fight. “Out of respect for all parties involved, we have chosen not to show this fight. College Hill and ASU do not condone violence of any kind,” an onscreen message read. Now, however, TMZ has obtained uncensored footage of the altercation which shows Amber punching Hernandez multiple times before onlookers broke things up.

In a statement to the outlet, BET stood by their original decision not to air the footage. "We remain unwavering in our decision not to air the footage, as our network does not condone violence in any form. Furthermore, we hold the HBCU experience in the highest regard, recognizing its vital role in fostering Black excellence and pride within our community," they explained. "In alignment with these values, we remain resolute in our decision to omit the scene."