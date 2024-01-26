Joseline Hernandez Receives Sentence For Big Lex Altercation

Things popped off at John Gotti III and Floyd Mayweather's fight back in June, but unfortunately, the boxers weren't the only ones throwing hands. Joseline Hernandez famously got into a heated brawl with one of her reality show castmates Big Lex, as well as the officers who tried to detain her. Now, the Joseline's Cabaret star has learned her fate in the case.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ detailing Hernandez's plea agreement, she pleaded not guilty to various charges. These charges include resisting an officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, and more. She was sentenced to two years of probation. She's also been ordered to have no contact with the victim and her family, and to write an apology to the officers involved in her arrest.

Joseline Hernandez Sentenced To Two Years Of Probation

Joseline Hernandez attends Joseline's Cabaret at ONYX Atlanta on August 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Wireimage)

Luckily, it doesn't look like the personality will have to spend any time behind bars. She will, however, be subjected to random drug tests while she's on probation. She's also been ordered to complete a 29-week program that aims to teach batterers de-escalation techniques. Hopefully, the program will prevent Hernandez from getting into any more brawls any time soon. She's also been open about her sobriety journey in the past, so the drug tests are likely to act as an incentive for her to stay clean.

Almost immediately after it took place, footage of the infamous altercation began making its rounds online. Unfortunately, the footage is far from flattering. Hernandez can be heard yelling various racist and homophobic remarks at responding officers. Eventually, she even had to be carried away from the situation by officers. What do you think of Joseline Hernandez getting sentenced to two years of probation for her fight with Big Lex? Are you surprised by her sentence? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

