Joseline Hernandez Speaks Out About Her Sobriety

Joseline Hernandez's career has had its various ups and downs. People who follow her career know that the TV star and rapper can be in the public eye for all the wrong reasons. Whether that be getting involved in different beef with other celebrities, being tied up in legal issues, or her controversial statements and opinions, Hernandez's choices are always going to get people talking. However, this time things are looking up for the multi-talent. A few months ago, The Shade Room got footage of her stating she was clean.

The TV personality was performing for the first time without using any sort of drugs. In the video, she breaks down in tears, and says, "The reason why I’m so emotional [is because] this is my first time that I’ve ever performed without any cocaine, without any pills." She goes on further, "This is the first time, in my 12 years of performing, that I’ve [been] sober. I don’t know if I was always so scared to do without it because it was like my shield, but it’s like, I feel so much better without it."

Joseline Hernandez Is Now Sober: Watch

It was an empowering moment for her. Now, it has been just over three months since that day and she is still going strong. Hernandez recently stated that she is still sober. In the video above she says, "Y'all know I don't do drugs anymore." However, some people are making fairly crude jokes that she will be back on some sort of drug soon. One writes, "The Powderican Princess will strike again soon..." Another says, "My girl go sober for a week and be like IM CLEAN ! I be the same way with the liquor tho Lmfao." In addition, some were saying Hernandez was pregnant, but she proves those claims to be false showing off her stomach in the clip.

What are your initial thoughts on Joseline Hernandez claiming she not doing drugs anymore? Why do you think it is so hard for so many to quit their drug addiction? How does this make you feel that she is clean?

