Joseline Hernandez Has Karlissa Saffold Kicked Off Of The "Aunt-Tea" Podcast

Some might call this a power move.

Joseline Hernandez is a reality TV star who is no stranger to being embroiled in some drama. Overall, every show she has been on has featured some sort of verbal or physical altercation with her at the forefront. However, this has made her must-see television, regardless of the platform. In fact, Hernandez was recently on the Aunt-Tea podcast where she was grilled with questions by the likes of Tia Kemp, Tokyo Toni, and Karlissa Saffold.

Every single week, there appears to be a new interesting angle to come from this podcast. Well, over the weekend, the episode was made interesting thanks to some beef between Hernandez and the three co-hosts. Hernandez did not appreciate the line of questioning throughout the show and ended up having some words. She told them all to change their questions as she was simply there to have fun. As you will see, she eventually had Saffold kicked off the show.

Joseline Hernandez Is Annoyed

In the clip below, you can see that Saffold was livid with Hernandez. While she walked off set, she was still sitting behind the scenes, and was refusing to leave the premises. Tokyo Toni then jumped in and told her to get lost, although Saffold stood her ground. Needless to say, there was quite a bit of drama on set. As far as the fans are concerned, however, Saffold is in the right. It is her show, and she has every right to remain on set if she so chooses.

Karlissa Saffold Gets Kicked Out

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Hernandez was doing too much by demanding Saffold's removal from the show? Have you been watching the "Aunt-Tea" podcast and if so, who is your favorite guest so far?