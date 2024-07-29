Tokyo Toni Calles Out Darius McCrary For Getting An Erection During "Aunt-Tea" Podcast

"Aunt-Tea" has been off the rails as of late.

Tokyo Toni, Karlissa Saffold, and Tia Kemp have themselves a bonafide hit with the "Aunt-Tea" Podcast. Overall, it has been made into a television show for Zeus Network, and it airs every Sunday night. So far, there have been some pretty wild guests. From The Game to Natalie Nunn, the three co-hosts certainly know what they are doing. Their latest guest was none other than Darius McCrary, who has been in the news quite a bit as of late.

During the most recent episode, things got a bit out of hand as Tokyo Toni and Tia Kemp sat on the couch with McCrary in the middle. From there, McCrary seemingly got an erection, and Tokyo Toni could feel it on her foot. This subsequently led to her calling it out immediately. McCrary was clearly embarrassed, and Saffold began to give the actor a piece of her mind. Moreover, Tia Kemp tried to inspect exactly what was going on.

Read More: Blac Chyna Seemingly Reacts To Tokyo Toni Revealing She Slept With The Game

Tokyo Toni x Darius McCrary

These are the kinds of antics you can expect from this show, moving forward. Overall, fans have enjoyed the mess and the wide range of guests has people coming back for more, whenever they can. It will be interesting to see who else they might have on the show, going forward. At this stage, it seems as though there are plenty of options of who they could bring on. If the guests continue to ramp up, then this show will continue to be a guaranteed success.