Tokyo Toni & Karlissa Saffold Almost Come To Blows During Heated "Aunt-Tea" Episode

Things got heated on the latest episode.

Tokyo Toni and Karlissa Saffold are currently on the same show together, called Aunt-Tea. Moreover, the show also features Tia Kemp, who has become quite the star in her own right over the past few months. Overall, the show has been a huge success so far and every single guest that has come on has been a hit in some capacity. While the show is still finding its footing, there is no doubt that Zeus Network is enjoying what it is seeing so far.

Unfortunately, there does seem to be a troubling chemistry issue brewing between Saffold and Toni. The latest episode of the show aired this weekend and it featured none other than the sensational Big Freedia. However, the show was getting bogged down by a brewing feud between Saffold and Tokyo Toni that almost came to blows. In the clip below, the two started shouting at one another and had to be separated by security. In another clip, the two were arguing directly in front of their guest, who appeared to be disturbed by the on-set drama.

Tokyo Toni vs. Karlissa Saffold

In the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk, fans took to the side of Karlissa Saffold. In fact, some even made the claim that Tokyo Toni should be removed from the show entirely, as she continues to talk over people. For now, it remains to be seen what will come of all of this. However, we do know that this will be good for the Zeus Network ratings. Hopefully, the two are able to patch things up and continue working together in a cordial manner.

Big Freedia Is Over It