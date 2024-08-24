Tokyo Toni Comically Shuts Down Antonio Brown's Rapping In His Face: "Next!"

Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Seven
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 28: Antonio Brown attends the Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Seven on May 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)
Rather than engage in another near-brawl with her cohost Karlissa Saffold, Tokyo Toni chose to clown Antonio Brown instead.

Antonio Brown was the most recent guest on the Aunt-Tea Podcast with Tokyo Toni, Karlissa Saffold, and Tia Kemp, and it was a pretty hilarious affair for multiple reasons. But one particularly viral clip was when he started to rap to them, and Tokyo wasn't feeling it one bit. "Okay, that's boring," she told the recent father while sitting back down, as she had gotten up to twerk. "Shut the f**k up, next! Your s**t dry." Then, he did a little dance for them, which was also quite amusing because they seemed a little underwhelmed by it. Regardless, the full episode drops this Sunday (August 25) via the Zeus Network, so you can see for yourself what else this quartet got up to.

But things aren't always this juvenile and playful on the Aunt-Tea Podcast, whether they stage these things for more engagement or not. Tokyo Toni and Karlissa Saffold almost got into a fight during a recent episode of the show, seemingly while folks were on a break. Fortunately, security stepped in and the situation didn't escalate at all, but guest Big Freeida seemed pretty uncomfortable as a result of the exchange. It's exactly the kind of content that fans of the program might expect, though, so we guess it's not worth a big deal unless it crosses a certain line.

Antonio Brown's Rapping Skills Get Shut Down By Tokyo Toni

Back to Antonio Brown, though, he is as volatile and unfiltered as ever on social media, recently trolling Brittney Griner after Trump spoke out against the inclusion of trans women in women's sports. "Congrats to Brittany Griner on a great career," he captioned a repost of the convicted former president's quote. This disrespectful take from AB is sadly nothing new, as he made fun of the WNBA star in the past.

As for other Aunt-Tea Podcast shenanigans, Karlissa Saffold recently asked Tokyo Toni and Tia Kemp whether she's as bad with airing out her son Blueface's dirty laundry as Momma Dee is with her son Lil Scrappy. This was right before Dee joined them as their special guest, so you can imagine how that conversation went. We'll see what other antics these folks get up to in the future.

