Tokyo Toni Roasts Celina Powell To Her Face On "Aunt-Tea" Podcast

They all couldn't help but laugh, so maybe this roast from Tokyo Toni to Celina Powell was not as harsh as it seems.

The latest episode of the Aunt-Tea Podcast with Tokyo Toni, Tia Kemp, and Karlissa Saffold kept the antics up as fans expected. Moreover, their latest guest was Celina Powell, and at one point during their conversation, she spoke about deleting OnlyFans when she gets pregnant. "You're not going to get pregnant," Toni roasted her with. "No. Don't bring no baby to this world, f***ed up like you are. Get some help! You're f***ed up. I think you're trashy, filthy, nasty, and dirty." However, all the ladies had a good laugh over it, so maybe this didn't come off to them as combative as it might to some social media users.

However, the reason why Tokyo Toni made these comments about Celina Powell is because of her controversial dating history. The most recent example of this concerns Powell's alleged current boyfriend Clay Gravesande of Love Is Blind, who claimed that they're not dating and that she "used" him. "Celina actually is a cool a** person," he told Rory and Mal. "I went to Belize with another female actually, and then I came back and I was going to actually shoot some content with Celina. It was really kind of innocent, bro. I was being used. She got me, she won."

Tokyo Toni Thinks Celina Powell Is "Trashy"

"I didn’t know who CP was until everyone started sending me her youtube information [throwing up emoji]," Clay Gravesande's mother said of Celina Powell. "It’s very interesting that some men will lose everything thinking that the apple is good but its a forbidden choice (do better). The deceiver uses old tricks to attack and destroy. Clayton Alexander, you know that Jesus will allow things to occur. He’s still trying to get your attention…. Please surrender to him."