Antonio Brown Left Speechless By Tokyo Toni's Proposition

AB and Tokyo Toni is a wild combination.

Antonio Brown is an interesting character. Overall, AB was one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL just a few years ago. However, his on-the-field and off-the-field antics ultimately got him removed from the game entirely. There isn't a single team out there that wants to risk their chemistry by bringing him in. Consequently, Brown has looked towards other avenues in order to make money. For instance, he is a musician now who is also part of Kanye West's Donda Sports team.

Recently, the former NFL superstar was on the Aunt Tea podcast with Tia Kemp, Tokyo Toni, and Karlissa Saffold. As you can imagine, the antics were on a whole new level for much of the proceedings. It was a fantastic episode that had a lot of fans in stitches, although one moment in particular truly stands out. As you can see below, Brown was talking to Toni about his sexual prowess. That is when she said that if you can't dance, you can't be good at sex. It led to a whole rant from the podcast host, and all Brown could do was sit there almost in awe of what he was hearing.

Read More: Antonio Brown Welcomes Baby Boy With Model Cydney Moreau

Antonio Brown Steps Into The Lion's Den

Ultimately, it was yet another example of how the Aunt Tea podcast has proven to be appointment viewing every single Sunday on the Zeus Network. The network has been looking for its next hit that doesn't involve the likes of Chrisean Rock or the Baddies brand. Now, it seems like they have found it. One can only imagine the guests they will be getting in the near future.