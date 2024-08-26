Antonio Brown Reveals Why He Broke Up With Keyshia Cole: "You Know You Older Ladies"

BYAlexander Cole263 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 27, 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Antonio Brown visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
AB attracted some negative comments.

Antonio Brown is one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL. However, his antics were a huge reason for why he was held back from truly being the greatest ever. Overall, it is uncertain if Brown will even make the Hall of Fame. After all, Canton is probably worried about what Brown might say during his induction speech. He is someone who is extremely unpredictable and you never know what is going to come out of his mouth next.

That was certainly the case over the weekend when Brown sat down with the Aunt-Tea Podcast for a conversation with the likes of Tokyo Toni, Tia Kemp, and Karlissa Saffold. At one point during the conversation, Brown spoke on his relationship with Keyshia Cole. It was a short-lived relationship and Brown has his reasons why. Essentially, he claims that Cole wanted something serious and he didn't. He also made the generalization that older women want to be "boo'd up."

Read More: Antonio Brown Calls Chrisean Rock A "Dumb A** B*tch" While Also Proclaiming His Desire For Her

Antonio Brown Gives His Take

Tokyo Toni disagreed with Brown's assessment. Meanwhile, fans over at The Neighborhood Talk felt like Brown was being disrespectful, especially since he is 36 years old and should be looking to settle down. "Dude you 36… almost 40. Calm down," one person wrote. "He talking bout older ladies like he some young tender lol sir u unc as well," said another. Needless to say, even in retirement, AB remains a controversial guy.

Let us know how you feel about this explanation from Antonio Brown, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he has been doing too much as of late? Do you feel as though his comments about Cole were disrespectful in any way? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Antonio Brown Criticizes Jay-Z For Performing At Tom Brady Ceremony

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...