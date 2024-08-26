Antonio Brown Reveals Why He Broke Up With Keyshia Cole: "You Know You Older Ladies"

AB attracted some negative comments.

Antonio Brown is one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL. However, his antics were a huge reason for why he was held back from truly being the greatest ever. Overall, it is uncertain if Brown will even make the Hall of Fame. After all, Canton is probably worried about what Brown might say during his induction speech. He is someone who is extremely unpredictable and you never know what is going to come out of his mouth next.

That was certainly the case over the weekend when Brown sat down with the Aunt-Tea Podcast for a conversation with the likes of Tokyo Toni, Tia Kemp, and Karlissa Saffold. At one point during the conversation, Brown spoke on his relationship with Keyshia Cole. It was a short-lived relationship and Brown has his reasons why. Essentially, he claims that Cole wanted something serious and he didn't. He also made the generalization that older women want to be "boo'd up."

Antonio Brown Gives His Take

Tokyo Toni disagreed with Brown's assessment. Meanwhile, fans over at The Neighborhood Talk felt like Brown was being disrespectful, especially since he is 36 years old and should be looking to settle down. "Dude you 36… almost 40. Calm down," one person wrote. "He talking bout older ladies like he some young tender lol sir u unc as well," said another. Needless to say, even in retirement, AB remains a controversial guy.