Antonio Brown Tries To Win Back Keyshia Cole Again By Thirsting In Her IG Comments

Fans want Keyshia to steer clear.

Antonio Brown is always looking to stir up some controversy and debate online, and he's doing it with Keyshia Cole, again. The ex-NFL wide receiver and the singer's relationship was quite rocky. Their connection began as fellow artists looking to make a hit together. If you haven't been keeping up with AB since his playing days (on the field that is), he's been looking to forge a rap career. Him and Cole collaborated on a song of the now MC's recent debut album, Paradigm. It was a shocking thing to see and hear, but she felt highly about his career trajectory.

However, things fell apart between them, with the embattled multi-talent claiming he was the one who ended things. On the Aunt-Tea Podcast, he pretty much said that Cole was looking for a serious commitment, whereas he had a different mindset. AB made some pretty insensitive generalizations about "older ladies" wanting to be "boo'd up". For some reason though, he's been trying to win her back and quite pitifully.

Antonio Brown Wants To Rekindle His "Relationship" With Keyshia Cole

He's back on that energy again, after the R&B stalwart shared some confident thirst traps to the Gram recently. The Shade Room was sifting through the comments section of her post and came across a message that read, "mama back outside". Due to how turbulent and inconsistent they were as a pair, fans are highly encouraging Cole to avoid the troubled 36-year-old. "Bye Antonio. Go get your baby momma off baddies. 😭" one IG user replies. "Everyone has that one n**** who treated you wrong and then will taunt you afterwards like they didn’t do s***", another chimes in.