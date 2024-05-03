Antonio Brown Is Trying To Win Back Keyshia Cole Amid Recent Drama

Antonio Brown appears to be trying his best to rekindle his romance with singer Keyshia Cole. Brown is attempting to win back his old love amid all the drama between them and all around them. Cole has been involved in drama concerning her relationship with Hunxho. Antonio Brown has been going on a social media tear against anyone who is popular as long as it gives him attention. He most recently continued his crusade against Shannon Sharpe, sharing an NSFW meme to roast the sports pundit. Antonio Brown and Keyshia Cole for a little while a few years ago, then things went bad in May 2022.

AB tweeted about Keyshia Cole recently, and it set off a storm of gossip. Now, the former NFL wide receiver is explicitly trying to rekindle things with Keyshia Cole. Keyshia Cole, who is 42, is currently dating rapper Hunxho who is 24 years old. Whatever others may think of Keyshia Cole's relationship with Hunxho, she doesn't care. She is down to defend her relationship against anyone. Now Antonio Brown has thrown a new wrinkle into Keyshia Cole's love life, and it might get messy.

Antonio Brown Wants Keyshia Cole Back

Antonio Brown is attempting to get his old woman back. This probably has to do with Keyshia Cole being in the news for dating rapper Hunxho. Despite their obvious age differences, Hunxho is not Cole's first relationship with a younger man. The musician Niko Khale, 28, is fourteen years younger than Cole, and the two have a child together. Fans are super invested in the singer's love life, and now AB is aiming to get back in her good graces. Overall, this situation will be developing over the next couple of weeks, and fans can sit back and be entertained by whatever happens next.

Is Antonio Brown's plea genuine? Who knows. The former NFL player has a penchant for seeking attention, so it would not be a stretch to think he is using his ex for some engagement. AB really might miss Keyshia Cole. He may be jealous of who she is dating. Ultimately, time will tell whether the two lost lovers will get back together or not.

