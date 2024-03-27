Antonio Brown Weighs In On Diddy Situation With NSFW Joke

He didn't give any detailed thoughts on the matter.

Everybody is talking about Diddy right now, though not for the kinds of reasons he'd ever want. The rap world was caught by surprise earlier this week when the feds executed a raid of two of Diddy's properties in Miami and Los Angeles. Ever since then, he's been completely under a microscope as paparazzi keep a close eye on both of his properties. In the aftermath of the raids, he's made moves like selling off all of his shares of Revolt TV, the network he co-founded in 2013. He reportedly had no advance knowledge of the raids and was in Miami with his family while they were taking place.

Unsurprisingly, the massive story has given many people a chance to get their two cents in. Celebrities from across music and entertainment have weighed in with their thoughts. Some claim that it's overdue justice following months of damning allegations against Diddy. Others are claiming he's been a target of massive police overreach. Some, like Antonio Brown, haven't done much other than try and get a joke in at Diddy's expense. "Diddy remembering what prison is known for" AB made in a tweet earlier today, his first comments on the situation. Check out the post he made and some fan reactions to it below.

Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence On Diddy Situation

There's been a strong desire among rap fans at large for more information on the current investigation against Diddy. The feds confirmed that the raids were in connection with a sex trafficking investigation but very little else is known. TMZ was able to get video of the inside of Diddy's house following the raid where clothes and items from various drawers and cabinets had been thrown onto the floor.

Sources also confirmed that electronics has been taken from the houses during the raids. What do you think of AB's joke about the Diddy situation? Do you think he should weigh in with something more than just a joke on the matter? Let us know in the comment section below.

