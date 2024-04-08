Meek Mill Accuses Antonio Brown Of DMing A "Lil Girl" Amid Back & Forth Over Diddy

Meek Mill threatened to "end" Antonio Brown.

Meek Mill went back and forth with Antonio Brown on Twitter, over the weekend, after the former NFL star shared a poster for the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang with the new title, "Diddy Diddy Bang Bang." It features Meek and Diddy's faces edited onto the image. After calling Brown out, Meek claimed to have screenshots of him DMing with a "lil girl" and threatened to "end" him.

"How do I keep coming across these slow n****s mind lol," Meek began. In a follow-up post, he added: "He went crazy seen me around team owners and I became his target lol," he wrote. "I have dms of you dming a lil girl actually my family. Chill [before] I end you forever…take ya meds bro." In one more post that's still on the site, Meek concluded: "If you speak on me you may get 500k clicks/views in day or 2 .. it’s a bad long term plan but I get it it make sense for the losers!"

Meek Mill Poses With Robert Kraft

Eventually, Meek deleted his posts, which prompted a response from Brown. "Imagine throwing out false sh*t tryin to make yourself not look like a b*tch. Then delete it [laughing emoji] cant make it up," he wrote. "It did lead to greatest live ever on this app tho….. Never forget @MeekMill. #CheekMill. Generational Run fucking continues." Check out Brown's post on Twitter below.

Antonio Brown Responds To Meek Mill

Brown's reference to Meek and Diddy stems from allegations made in Lil Rod's recent lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul. In the filing, Rod claimed Diddy once bragged about having sex with “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” Meek was never mentioned by name. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

