Antonio Brown Joins In On Diddy Trolling, Claims Mogul Is "Every Kid Worse Nightmare"

Antonio Brown is easily one of the most notorious former NFL wide receivers ever. Overall, his behavior became a bit erratic back in 2018. However, things took a particular turn in 2019 when he was going through his issues with the Oakland Raiders. Subsequently, he joined the New England Patriots and things got even worse. Sexual assault allegations led to him being kicked off the team. Eventually, he found a place in Tampa Bay, until he ran off the field as part of a temper tantrum.

These days, Brown is more of a media personality than anything else. In fact, over the last few months, he has been increasing his Twitter presence. That said, it has led to speculation that someone is now running his account for him. Overall, this would not be surprising at all. The memes have gotten a lot more sophisticated, and it is clear that something is going on behind the scenes. Case in point, the latest meme he posted about none other than Diddy.

Antonio Brown Trolls Like Fif

The meme in question is just a scene from Home Alone. Meanwhile, the caption reads "every kid worse nightmare." Of course, it should be noted that Diddy has not been accused of being around children. Although, he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was 16 at the time of the alleged incident. Diddy has denied all wrongdoing when it comes to the various allegations against him. Furthermore, despite the recent raids on his home, he has not been charged with anything.

Let us know what you think of Antonio Brown and his trolling, in the comments section down below. Do you believe he is doing too much here? Are you of the opinion that someone else is running AB's account right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite athletes and all of their exploits.

