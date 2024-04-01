Orlando Brown Claims Meek Mill Is A "Gay Rapper" Following Diddy Lawsuit

Orlando Brown says Meek Mill and Diddy are "gay rappers." He discussed the recent house raids on Diddy's properties as well as the rumors stemming from Lil Rod's lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul during an interview with No Jumper.

"Why would they not have sex when they're gay rappers?" Brown began, when asked about Diddy and Meek. "We all know he's gay. Rick Ross knows he's gay." When asked whether he thinks Ross would knowingly sign a gay rapper, Brown reiterated: "Rick Ross knows he's gay is what I said. He paid me $2,000 to say that right? You only paid me $2,000." From there, Adam22 denied paying Brown to claim Meek Mill is gay. Elsewhere in the interview, Brown voiced his support for Diddy. “Everybody knows I got respect for Diddy,” Brown told the host. “I love Diddy. Everybody tried to come at Diddy. Why I'm gonna make it harder for my man? Yo, I love my man [Diddy].”

Diddy & Meek Mill Attend Revolt Launch Party

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Meek Mill and Diddy attend the Revolt launch party at Slate on October 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The rumors about Meek began when Lil Rod claimed Diddy bragged about sleeping with a rapper from Philadelphia who previously dated Nicki Minaj. Fans incessantly trolled him about the rumors on social media in the following days. Meek Mill asked fans to stop questioning his sexuality on Twitter shortly afterward. "Stop asking me if I’m straight I’m just gonna play it raw how the world is … I’m blessed I’m okay but I ain’t hearing nothing good looking!" he wrote at the time. As for the house raids, Homeland Security agents descended upon Diddy's properties, last week, although no arrests were made.

Orlando Brown Speaks On Meek Mill & Diddy

Check out Brown's comments on Meek Mill and Diddy's sexualities above.

