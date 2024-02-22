Orlando Brown Makes Wild Claims About "Making Love" To Drake, Usher, And More

Brown made the claims in a bizarre new video posted online.

BYLavender Alexandria
New York Premiere of "Cheetah Girls"

A new video of Orlando Brown has fans scratching their heads. In the clip, he's explaining the people in the music industry that he "made love" to. This certainly isn't the first time that somebody has tried to make similar claims about what's going on behind the scenes in the music industry, very few people seem to believe it. In the new video Brown names Drake, Usher, Busta Rhymes, Bow Wow, and more in the new video.

For fans watching the clip, there's a variety of reactions. Some think that Brown isn't in a good headspace and needs somebody to look out for him. "Whoever recorded and posted this ain’t solid. Obviously something is wrong with dude. Let’s pray Orlando gets the help he needs," one of the top comments on the post reads. Others agree leaving comments like "I thought my boy was getting better. Dang I hate seeing him like this. Smh" and "Posting Un-Medicated Patients Is A Form of Bullying!!!" Check out the video and the concerned fan response to it below.

Read More: Orlando Brown Claims That Tupac & Keefe D Are The Same Person: Watch

Orlando Brown's Surprising Statements

Drake and Usher in particular are eye-catching inclusions as they're two of the biggest stars in music right now. Drake released his new album For All The Dogs last year and is still riding off of the success of that album and its accompanying EP Scary Hours 3. Usher also just performed at one of the biggest stages in all of music, the Super Bowl Halftime show. He unpacked many of the biggest hits of his entire career alongside some high-profile special guests. The same weekend he took to the big stage he also released Coming Home his first new solo album in 8 years. The project had strong first week sales in the wake of his performance.

What do you think of the new video of Orlando Brown making some wild claims about various celebrities? Do you think the person filming him is being irresponsible? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Orlando Brown Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.