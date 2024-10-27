Orlando Brown Triples Down On His Outrageous Bow Wow Claims

Here we go again...

Orlando Brown is more well-known for his antics, wild behavior, and outrageous statements these days than for his media career. Some fans choose to simply laugh at whatever he has to say, while others are concerned for his mental state and his personal struggles. Nevertheless, the actor continues to raise eyebrows left and right, and he did so yet again in another interview with Funny Marco. During their conversation, Marco tried to ask Brown about a memorable moment on the That's So Raven set, but he chose to double down on a completely unrelated bizarre claim of his: that he and Bow Wow, real name Shad Moss, had sexual relations.

"Me saying that Bow Wow's p***y?" Orlando Brown responded to Funny Marco's question. Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that this issue came up again after their initial wild conversation. "Oh, okay. It's the same thing. Okay, everybody. Bow Wow is Raven. I said that. Bow Wow is Raven, and I had the p***y. Liar. I f***ed him, and I f***ed him like this. *motions on the chair*. [...] On my blood, on my momma. Look at yourself!"

Of course, Funny Marco tried his hardest to claim that everything that Orlando Brown said is false, something that Bow Wow himself also stated. He even said that he and Moss spoke about the matter and that he said that he's never been in the same room with Brown. Regardless, the former Disney Channel star kept wilding out during the interview, and even Marco couldn't help but chuckle. He also said something that's probably on most fans' minds: that this is all just probably a big troll.

Still, some fans do take what Orlando Brown said seriously sometimes... even if they are still just allegations and wild claims. A few fans recently expressed that the world should apologize to him after some of his comments on Diddy resurfaced online amid the Bad Boy mogul's massive scandal. That's all alleged as well, so fans probably have the wrong idea if they believe everything outright. We'll see what odd allegations come next...