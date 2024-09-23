Orlando Brown Receives Apologies From Fans For His Old Comments Following Diddy Arrest

Many fans feel like Orlando Brown's thoughts on Diddy might not be as wild and unfounded as they initially thought.

The recent arrest of Diddy on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution led fans to discuss every past and present detail. One interpretation from all this is how folks are now looking back at previous allegations, stories, and claims about the Bad Boy mogul and wondering whether or not folks just missed the signs back then or if they are really just salacious gossip. As such, many fans are demanding apologies for Orlando Brown. He previously made some wild remarks about the businessman that, at the time, people didn't believe for a second.

"[I] got to say no to Diddy," Orlando Brown said when asked about Sean Combs in an old interview clip that recently resurfaced. "If there’s new booty in the building, you know he’s going to get it. You can take the b***h, but he wants you." "This is real, just as real as what Orlando Brown was saying," one fan commented on a social media post featuring this. "Only difference is ppl played with Orlandos credibility due to his drug use and theatrics but I don’t think his drug usage would prevent him w/ spreading those truths. Articulation is key element. Truth is there though."

Orlando Brown Speaks On Diddy

"You know Diddy, one of my best friends?" Orlando Brown previously said of the disgraced executive in a contradictory statement. "So when you want to be a Kappa and you get hazed, didn't you want to be a Kappa? [...] We're gonna haze you and haze you and haze you until you are a f***ing Kappa. That's what happened. People sold their souls to Diddy, and then they're mad now because the hazing process was a little bit rougher than they thought."

"Why would they not have sex when they're gay rappers?" Orlando Brown claimed to No Jumper concerning Diddy and Meek Mill. "We all know he's gay. Rick Ross knows he's gay. He paid me $2,000 to say that right? You only paid me $2,000. Everybody knows I got respect for Diddy. I love Diddy. Everybody tried to come at Diddy. Why I'm gonna make it harder for my man? Yo, I love my man [Diddy]." With all this in mind, it looks like an apology to Brown would only be for one of the many conflicting and bizarre statements he's made about Puff.

