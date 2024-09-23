Diddy Accused Of "Literally Assaulting Men" By Former Da Band Member

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Freddy P explained why he eventually distanced himself from Diddy and the group.

While Diddy waits behind bars for his federal trial on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, folks continue to accuse him of abhorrent behavior. Most recently, Freddy P of Da Band, one of Sean Combs' various Bad Boy Records artists, spoke with The Art Of Dialogue to accuse him of various concerning acts. The music executive pleaded not guilty to all federal charges against him and has vehemently denied other allegations against him.

"He’s literally assaulting men," Freddy P claimed of Diddy. "It may be common nowadays, but for a man to walk up and slap your a** and say ‘Let me get your number’ or ‘Come to my hotel room,’ that s**t is not normal and I never heard no s**t like that in my lifetime for no man to approach you like that. And he’s done it several times. I could imagine that Puffy approaches these guys going through financial situations. When things ain’t hot no more, you fall back on people like him. He preys on you." "It’s a lot of rappers out here that have secrets because they fell into these situations with Puffy. And I know this personally," he added.

Freddy P's Accusations Against Diddy

"One day, I was waking up, and I was in a mood," Freddy P recalled while explaining why he distanced himself from Da Band and Diddy. "I’m in the studio, I’m snapping or whatever. I didn’t even want to be f***ed with. You know when you around a bunch of goofies and you a street n***a, sometimes you don’t want to be around the nerds. So I’m in that b***h; I’m just frustrated with a lot of s**t going on.

"Anyway, we get into a situation," Freddy P continued. "We in front of everybody, n***a like, ‘Man, what, you think you 'bout it or something?’ [Diddy] was like, ‘N***a, I’ll buy every house on your block, shut every light off in that b***h, and every time you come out that b***h you’ll get popped.’ When he tell you some s**t like that, you go to picture him purchasing every house. You going to picture every light going off, and that s**t silenced me."

