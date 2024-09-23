Diddy Accused Of "Literally Assaulting Men" By Former Da Band Member

Freddy P explained why he eventually distanced himself from Diddy and the group.

While Diddy waits behind bars for his federal trial on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, folks continue to accuse him of abhorrent behavior. Most recently, Freddy P of Da Band, one of Sean Combs' various Bad Boy Records artists, spoke with The Art Of Dialogue to accuse him of various concerning acts. The music executive pleaded not guilty to all federal charges against him and has vehemently denied other allegations against him.

"He’s literally assaulting men," Freddy P claimed of Diddy. "It may be common nowadays, but for a man to walk up and slap your a** and say ‘Let me get your number’ or ‘Come to my hotel room,’ that s**t is not normal and I never heard no s**t like that in my lifetime for no man to approach you like that. And he’s done it several times. I could imagine that Puffy approaches these guys going through financial situations. When things ain’t hot no more, you fall back on people like him. He preys on you." "It’s a lot of rappers out here that have secrets because they fell into these situations with Puffy. And I know this personally," he added.

Freddy P's Accusations Against Diddy

"One day, I was waking up, and I was in a mood," Freddy P recalled while explaining why he distanced himself from Da Band and Diddy. "I’m in the studio, I’m snapping or whatever. I didn’t even want to be f***ed with. You know when you around a bunch of goofies and you a street n***a, sometimes you don’t want to be around the nerds. So I’m in that b***h; I’m just frustrated with a lot of s**t going on.