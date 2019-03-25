accused
- MusicDJ Akademiks Accused Of Sexual Assault & Grooming MinorsAk claimed that the woman had a threesome with his friends inside his house while he was drunk, and she alleged he assaulted her later.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRapper Woozy The Goat Accused Of Murdering His Grandparents In St. LouisThe aspiring artist reportedly posted some disturbing messages onto Facebook, indicating that he might've had a mental breakdown.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOMB Bloodbath Accused Of Assisting Violent Gang MurderThe rising Houston rapper was indicted on RICO charges for her alleged involvement in a 2017 shooting.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDua Lipa Sued By Reggae Group Artikal Sound System For Allegedly Stealing "Levitating"Artikal Sound System shared "Live Your Life" back in 2017.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeYung Berg Reportedly Accused Of Pistol Whipping His GirlfriendHitmaka's girlfriend was hospitalized with a broken nose over the weekend and needed stitches.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeSierra Gates Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant Woman: Report"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Sierra Gates has reportedly been accused of assaulting a pregnant woman during an altercation in 2017.By Lynn S.
- SportsOJ Simpson Seen Dancing It Up With Two Women At Vegas Bar: WatchSome people have short memories.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsOffset’s Baby Mama Accuses Him Of Dodging Her In Custody Case: ReportOffset's baby mama says the Migos rapper is purposely evading her to avoid their child support case.By Kevin Goddard
- AnticsFetty Wap's Apocalyptic Stay At Rental Home: Damages RevealedRental home in shambles. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsLuke Walton Claims Sexual Assault Accuser Lied About Alleged EncounterKelli Tennant filed a lawsuit against Walton this past April.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChris Brown Accused Of Withholding Cell Phone Records By Alleged Rape VictimChris Brown's 2017 accuser says he's refusing to cooperate with the legal process.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMGM Estimates Having To Pay "Las Vegas Shooting Victims" Up To $800 MillionMGM has little choice but to accept some level of responsibility for the tragic Las Vegas Shooting of 2017.By Devin Ch
- MusicWaka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Reportedly Owe $35K In Back TaxesThe two "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" stars are in big trouble.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMan Who Accused Cardi B Of Sexual Assault Admits He Was LyingThere is no such thing as "ethical conduct" in the dawn of Social Media.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentAlex Rodriguez' Accuser Has Porn Alter Ego Uncovered: "Robbin Banx"Internet sleuths were able to build a more comprehensive profile of Alex Rodriguez' accuser Zoe Gregory.By Devin Ch
- MusicA$AP Rocky Accused Of Using Stunt Double During Festival PerformanceSome fans don't think A$AP Rocky was even at the festival...By Alex Zidel