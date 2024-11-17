Playboi Carti Accused Of Sending Crew To Attack Fan & His Girlfriend For Trolling The Rapper

This seems like a nasty situation no matter how you look at it.

Playboi Carti has always had a love and hate relationship with fans, as he often shows love in person but refuses to drop or communicate with them often. Sadly, we got a recent alleged example of this that actually introduced animosity in a face-to-face setting. A male fan accused him of sending his entourage to jump him and his girlfriend for handing him a fake picture of him, which was in more of a meme context that he supposedly did not appreciate. "About ten minutes ago, Playboi Carti's crew jumped me and my girlfriend all because I wanted to ask him to sign my picture," the fan accused concerning the "Thought I Was Dead" collaborator.

"He took my picture and he told his gang, 'Go get his phone from him,'" the Playboi Carti fan alleged. "Me and my girl ran and they chased us down. And what I did is I gave him my girlfriend's phone because I have the video of him snatching it and getting angry. Here's the video." In the video, you can see the "Timeless" rapper seemingly grab the picture. Then it cuts to the fan running towards presumably his girlfriend, and then it shows an altercation with various individuals seemingly pinning his girlfriend down.

Playboi Carti Fan Accused Him Of Getting Him And His Girlfriend Jumped

Of course, this is all a pretty unclear situation, and Playboi Carti fans are debating whether or not he's in the right... if this even is what actually happened. Some think it was an overreaction, others think the fan shouldn't have trolled, but everyone agrees that allegedly going for his girlfriend took things too far. Sadly, the Atlanta artist is no stranger to conflict whether within or outside his music. He has somewhat of a rivalry with Benji Blue Bills, who recently dropped the track "Load Out" with LAZER DIM 700.