Tyler, The Creator And ScHoolboy Q Reunite For "Thought I Was Dead"

There's a Playboi Carti surprise too...

We knew Tyler, The Creator had bars on "Thought I Was Dead." The rapper dropped a music video for the song a few days before its official release, but only a fragment of the song was included. Now that the full CHROMAKOPIA album has arrived, we have the full song. And it delivers. "Thought I Was Dead" offers up one of the hardest instrumentals on the entire album, which is saying a lot. The song also gives fans a chance to bask in the Tyler, The Creator and ScHoolboy Q reunion we didn't realize we needed.

CHROMAKOPIA is, in many ways, the culmination of Tyler, The Creator's sound. It includes pieces of all his previous albums. "Thought I Was Dead" is a throwback to the aggressive, clipped bangers that were all over 2015's Cherry Bomb. The beat is wonky and horn-led, while the busy drum pattern breaks up the rapper's bassy delivery. The chorus is simple and catchy. ScHoolboy Q, who also popped up on a stellar Cherry Bomb cut, brings his typical hybrid of menace and energy to the table. He's the perfect rapper to get on a beat this bizarre. If you pick up the vinyl version of CHROMAKOPIA, then "Thought I Was Dead" also has a guest verse from Playboi Carti. If that's not incentive, we don't know what is.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Tyler, The Creator Throws It Back With This Single

Quotable Lyrics: