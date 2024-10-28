Playboi Carti Has A Feature On Tyler, The Creator's "Chromakopia," But There's A Twist

Fans have mixed reactions.

Tyler, The Creator fans are thriving right now as he has just come by with CHROMAKOPIA earlier this morning. The 14-track album features loads of talent such as ScHoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Teezo Touchdown, Childish Gambino, and more. However, there is one other big-ticket guest that has fans talking. Tyler, The Creator and Playboi Carti have had some big hits before such as "Telephone Calls" and even "EARFQUAKE" off of IGOR. Overall, though, it's been a little while since we have heard these two together as both artists are always changing their sounds and approaches to their respective material.

But on CHROMAKOPIA the dry spell has ended... sort of. Right now, there is a snippet from the vinyl version better known as the (TEST PRESSING VERSION). On the 11th cut "THOUGHT I WAS DEAD," the DSP release of the seventh studio project contains a feature from ScHoolboy Q. But on this exclusive physical copy, fans will be treated to some Carti vocals instead. So, yes, you need the (TEST PRESSING VERSION) which now officially sold out. It was available for $30.00 USD.

You Need The "Chromakopia" Vinyl To Get The Exclusive Carti Feature

In terms of how fans are feeling about this, the reactions are all over the place. Some people are confused and upset. "Nah that’s crazy that’s so fire it should’ve been on the main album." "S*** was so good why scrap the features mannn." However, there are others are fine with it being on the vinyl only. "The song was better without him." Then, there are people in the middle who appreciate Tyler for making buying physical versions worth it. "Tyler is making buying physicals fun again." For those who got their hands on the special edition, we envy you!

