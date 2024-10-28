Tyler, The Creator Has Fans Labeling His New Album A "Masterpiece"

Tyler, the Creator dropped "Chromakopia" on Monday morning.

Tyler, the Creator has returned with his seventh studio album, Chromakopia, and fans are elated. They've been taking to X (formerly Twitter) throughout the morning to share their reactions to the highly-anticipated project, with many ranking it among Tyler's best work.

"Completely unrelated but Tyler is a better rapper and artist in general than J Cole. And he has more classics," one user wrote. Another posted: "14/14 NO MISSES. ALL FEATURES DELIVERED. ABSOLOUTLEY BEAUTIFUL FROM START TO FINISH. TYLER HAS DONE IT AGAIN THANK YOU FOR THIS MASTERPIECE.." Others complained that they anticipated getting a feature from Frank Ocean on the project. One user defended Tyler over that not coming to fruition, writing: "Tyler never promised a frank feature, social media cooked up that delusion don’t let it ruin your listening experience please."

Tyler, The Creator Performs During Lollapalooza

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: Tyler the Creator performs during 2021 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Tyler recently discussed his inspiration for the project during a listening party in Los Angeles on Sunday night. “The album kinda just turned into me taking a bunch of sh*t my mom told me as a kid," he said on state, as caught by NFR Podcast. "Now that I’m 33, all that stuff is like ‘Oh, that’s what the f**k she was talking about.’ People are getting older, folks having families now, and all I got is a new Ferrari… Life is life-ing and I don’t know, I just wanted to write about stuff that I think about when I’m dolo.”

Fans React To Tyler, The Creator's New Album