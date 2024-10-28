Tyler, The Creator Has Fans Labeling His New Album A "Masterpiece"

Tyler, the Creator has returned with his seventh studio album, Chromakopia, and fans are elated. They've been taking to X (formerly Twitter) throughout the morning to share their reactions to the highly-anticipated project, with many ranking it among Tyler's best work.
"Completely unrelated but Tyler is a better rapper and artist in general than J Cole. And he has more classics," one user wrote. Another posted: "14/14 NO MISSES. ALL FEATURES DELIVERED. ABSOLOUTLEY BEAUTIFUL FROM START TO FINISH. TYLER HAS DONE IT AGAIN THANK YOU FOR THIS MASTERPIECE.." Others complained that they anticipated getting a feature from Frank Ocean on the project. One user defended Tyler over that not coming to fruition, writing: "Tyler never promised a frank feature, social media cooked up that delusion don’t let it ruin your listening experience please."
Tyler, The Creator Performs During Lollapalooza
Tyler recently discussed his inspiration for the project during a listening party in Los Angeles on Sunday night. “The album kinda just turned into me taking a bunch of sh*t my mom told me as a kid," he said on state, as caught by NFR Podcast. "Now that I’m 33, all that stuff is like ‘Oh, that’s what the f**k she was talking about.’ People are getting older, folks having families now, and all I got is a new Ferrari… Life is life-ing and I don’t know, I just wanted to write about stuff that I think about when I’m dolo.”
Fans React To Tyler, The Creator's New Album
Check out more of the responses to Chromakopia below. Tyler will be embarking on a world tour to perform the project in 2025. In doing so, he'll be bringing along Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyler, the Creator on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]