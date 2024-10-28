Tyler, The Creator Stuns With His Latest Opus, "Chromakopia"

BYAlexander Cole4.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
tyler-the-creator-chromokopiatyler-the-creator-chromokopia
Tyler is back with another masterpiece.

Tyler, the Creator is one of the most beloved artists in hip-hop right now. Although his career started with some pretty polarizing work, his output since 2018 has been praised by critics and fans alike. From Flower Boy to IGOR to Call Me If You Get Lost, the California-based artist has proven that he can make phenomenal albums and songs. Overall, this had fans hyped up for a new project. On Monday, Tyler delivered that project with Chromakopia. Tyler delivered a few teasers of this album, including "NOID" which was a rock-infused epic that had shades of Black Sabbath and King Crimson.

This new project has only a few features and is 14 tracks long. Moreover, it could be a polarizing one given the new sounds Tyler is going for. However, the project just came out, so you can be sure that fans need some time to digest the music and make some enlightened assessments. Either way, this is a project that will likely be one of the biggest of the year. Tyler always manages to make Album of the Year contenders. However, it will be interesting to see how this stacks up against every other artist who dropped this year.

Let us know what you think of the new Tyler The Creator album Chromakopia, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is Tyler's best project to date? Was this an album that ultimately lived up to the expectations? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Mike Dean Accuses Tyler, The Creator Of Writing “Racist Sh*t”

Tyler, The Creator Returns

Tracklist:

  1. St. Chroma
  2. Rah Tah Tah
  3. Noid
  4. Darling, I
  5. Hey Jane
  6. I Killed You
  7. Judge Judy
  8. Sticky
  9. Take Your Mask Off
  10. Tomorrow
  11. Thought I Was Dead
  12. Like Him
  13. Balloon
  14. I Hope You Find Your Way Home

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
...