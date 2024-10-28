Tyler, The Creator Stuns With His Latest Opus, "Chromakopia"

Tyler is back with another masterpiece.

Tyler, the Creator is one of the most beloved artists in hip-hop right now. Although his career started with some pretty polarizing work, his output since 2018 has been praised by critics and fans alike. From Flower Boy to IGOR to Call Me If You Get Lost, the California-based artist has proven that he can make phenomenal albums and songs. Overall, this had fans hyped up for a new project. On Monday, Tyler delivered that project with Chromakopia. Tyler delivered a few teasers of this album, including "NOID" which was a rock-infused epic that had shades of Black Sabbath and King Crimson.

This new project has only a few features and is 14 tracks long. Moreover, it could be a polarizing one given the new sounds Tyler is going for. However, the project just came out, so you can be sure that fans need some time to digest the music and make some enlightened assessments. Either way, this is a project that will likely be one of the biggest of the year. Tyler always manages to make Album of the Year contenders. However, it will be interesting to see how this stacks up against every other artist who dropped this year.

Was this an album that ultimately lived up to the expectations?

Tracklist: