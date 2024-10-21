Tyler The Creator Builds "CHROMAKOPIA" Hype With New Single "NOID": Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares595 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tyler Creator New Song NOID StreamTyler Creator New Song NOID Stream
We're just a week away...

Tyler The Creator is just one week away from dropping his new album CHROMAKOPIA, and we have a better idea of how it could sound. He just dropped a new song and music video titled "NOID" on his YouTube page, and it's a more rugged and rock-inspired cut than what some fans might be used to. The Hawthorne native goes over what makes him paranoid, displays some seamless flow switches, and adds a lot of instrumental embellishments to bring things to a higher level.

It's full Tyler, The Creator season these days. The Camp Flog Gnaw lineup for this year also dropped recently, and fans love the roster of amazing artists who will perform in Los Angeles this November. As fans learn more details about CHROMAKOPIA, such as executive production courtesy of Kanye West, they're ecstatic to get their ears on it on October 28. Now that we have a more fleshed-out teaser for the direction of this upcoming project, everyone's excited to dive into this world, especially thanks to the ear-grabbing sampling, groovy drum breaks, and structural intricacies.

Meanwhile, there are a whole lot of theories floating around CHROMAKOPIA, and a lot to digest if you buy into the reaches and interpretations. In any case, Tyler, The Creator has everyone's attention right now. Check out "NOID" and its accompanying music video below. Down there, you can also find some standout lines and the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on the track. As always, come back to HNHH for the latest amazing music drops around the clock.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Roasts Tyler, The Creator Over "CHROMAKOPIA" Album Cover

Tyler The Creator's "NOID": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Quotable Lyrics
I loop around the block, eyes glued to the rearview,
Rather double back than regret hearing, "Pew, pew,"
Never trust a b***h, if you good, they can trap you,
So just strap it up before they f**k around and strap you, b***h

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Cooks Elon Musk By Changing Concert Lyrics: Watch

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...