Tyler The Creator Builds "CHROMAKOPIA" Hype With New Single "NOID": Stream

We're just a week away...

Tyler The Creator is just one week away from dropping his new album CHROMAKOPIA, and we have a better idea of how it could sound. He just dropped a new song and music video titled "NOID" on his YouTube page, and it's a more rugged and rock-inspired cut than what some fans might be used to. The Hawthorne native goes over what makes him paranoid, displays some seamless flow switches, and adds a lot of instrumental embellishments to bring things to a higher level.

It's full Tyler, The Creator season these days. The Camp Flog Gnaw lineup for this year also dropped recently, and fans love the roster of amazing artists who will perform in Los Angeles this November. As fans learn more details about CHROMAKOPIA, such as executive production courtesy of Kanye West, they're ecstatic to get their ears on it on October 28. Now that we have a more fleshed-out teaser for the direction of this upcoming project, everyone's excited to dive into this world, especially thanks to the ear-grabbing sampling, groovy drum breaks, and structural intricacies.

Meanwhile, there are a whole lot of theories floating around CHROMAKOPIA, and a lot to digest if you buy into the reaches and interpretations. In any case, Tyler, The Creator has everyone's attention right now. Check out "NOID" and its accompanying music video below. Down there, you can also find some standout lines and the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on the track. As always, come back to HNHH for the latest amazing music drops around the clock.

Tyler The Creator's "NOID": Stream & Watch The Music Video