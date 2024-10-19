Tyler, The Creator Reveals Kanye West Is Executive Producing His New Album

These two go way back.

Tyler, The Creator was silent for years. In the last week, however, the rapper has given his fans a ton to be excited about. He initially made it seem like he wasn't going to make any new music for a while, but he went back on this and announced a release date for October. Tyler's new album is titled CHROMAKOPIA. The aesthetic and color scheme is a bold departure from the rapper's last effort. It's Tyler, so it will be bold regardless. The excitement was amplified further on October 18, however. Tyler, The Creator confirmed that Kanye West is involved with the album.

Tyler posted a photo of himself and Ye on his Instagram Stories on Friday. He confirmed that the iconic artist is going to serve as the executive producer for CHROMAKOPIA. He also referred to West as "Mr. Chroma CEO," which is a reference that will likely make more sense when fans hear the album. It's an admittedly thrilling revelation, even if it is surprising. Kanye West has not been the most reliable guy in terms of recent album rollouts. VULTURES 1 and 2 were disasters from just about every possible angle. They went so poorly that some fans are claiming they don't want Ye to finish the trilogy.

Tyler, The Creator Dubbed Ye "Mr. CHROMA CEO"

Tyler, The Creator, on the other hand, has taken nods from early Kanye West. The rapper unveils a new sound, and a new aesthetic, and then drops stellar music. He did it effectively enough for his first couple albums, but he's really mastered it when it comes to last couple. It's also interesting to note that the OF founder recently criticized Kanye West for one of his concert performances. West was caught relying on vocal tracks during a performance of "I Wonder," and Tyler, The Creator urged him to simply rap since he is already there.