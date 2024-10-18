Tyler The Creator Fans Go Wild With "CHROMAKOPIA" Theories About Concept & Features

Are these reaches or hard reads?

Tyler The Creator will soon bless fans with his eighth album CHROMAKOPIA on Monday, October 28. But the short wait time doesn't mean that fans won't still put their tinfoil hats on, read into what we know about this new era so far, and craft their theories and predictions. One of them was popularized by Twitter user @boymolish, and suggests a possible theory as to who the Hawthorne native's "main character" is for this new project. Believe it or not, it's about a 1961 children's book.

"My theory: Tyler‘s character seems to be emulating 'Chroma the Great' a character in a book called, The Phantom Tollbooth, by Norton Juster," the Tyler, The Creator fan theorized about CHROMAKOPIA. "Chroma's job is to conduct the orchestra that colors every day; without him and the instruments, the world would have no color at all. And if you know, Tyler is well known for his bright saturated colors throughout his career and worlds he has created. Also, Tyler‘s character seems to give up the look of a dictator. [...] I feel as though this album will take us on the journey through the perspective of Tyler‘s new character. As someone who is influenced not only music but the style and world he’s created throughout Tyler’s whole career. It’s not the end but the beginning of a coloring book."

Tyler The Creator CHROMAKOPIA Theory About "Chroma The Great"

Another CHROMAKOPIA theory is about the other faceless individuals featured in the "ST. CHROMA" teaser (in addition to the confirmed Daniel Caesar). Some fans think that these could indicate the features for the album based on their height and hairstyle. Fans think that Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, 21 Savage, Little Simz, and others could be the mystery guests. No mention of Tyler, The Creator's good friend A$AP Rocky, though, who hilariously clowned the cover art for this new LP. Check out more of this theory and other possible interpretations down below.

More Theories