Diddy Accuser Alleges Beyonce & LeBron James Saw Him Wearing A Penis Mask At A "Freak Off"

A man in Florida by the name of Joseph Manzaro is accusing Diddy of allegedly sexually assaulting, raping, and humiliating him during a "freak-off" party in Miami with a new lawsuit. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the man also alleges that Jay-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James and Gloria Estefan saw him at the event. He claims the alleged incident occurred during a birthday celebration for Diddy in April 2015.

Detailing his allegations, Manzaro claims he was drugged and transported to the party where Diddy strapped a penis mask to his head. At one point, he allegedly ran into LeBron James in a hallway and the Los Angeles Lakers star remarked: "Y'all better do something about that!" Later in the night, he allegedly ran into Beyonce, who said upon seeing him: "What’s this? What's this all about? Why is this half-naked white man with a cock mask standing here in front of me?"

Diddy & Jay-Z's Relationship

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Sean "Diddy" Combs and LeBron James attend The Two Kings Dinner presented by Sprite at RDG + Bar Annie on February 16, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, recently said that the rapper and Diddy have no friendship outside of a professional context. He made the comment while speaking at a press roundtable at Roc Nation’s New York City Offices in December. TMZ notes that Jay-Z was in New York City for an event for his Tidal streaming service on the day of the party in question. Diddy's legal team has already denied the allegations as a "depraved" attempt to get public attention. They wrote in a statement: “This complaint demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday. No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them – will be revealed.”