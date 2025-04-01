Diddy Accuser Alleges Beyonce & LeBron James Saw Him Wearing A Penis Mask At A "Freak Off"

A man in Florida by the name of Joseph Manzaro is accusing Diddy of allegedly sexually assaulting, raping, and humiliating him during a "freak-off" party in Miami with a new lawsuit. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the man also alleges that Jay-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James and Gloria Estefan saw him at the event. He claims the alleged incident occurred during a birthday celebration for Diddy in April 2015.
Detailing his allegations, Manzaro claims he was drugged and transported to the party where Diddy strapped a penis mask to his head. At one point, he allegedly ran into LeBron James in a hallway and the Los Angeles Lakers star remarked: "Y'all better do something about that!" Later in the night, he allegedly ran into Beyonce, who said upon seeing him: "What’s this? What's this all about? Why is this half-naked white man with a cock mask standing here in front of me?"
Diddy & Jay-Z's Relationship
Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, recently said that the rapper and Diddy have no friendship outside of a professional context. He made the comment while speaking at a press roundtable at Roc Nation’s New York City Offices in December. TMZ notes that Jay-Z was in New York City for an event for his Tidal streaming service on the day of the party in question. Diddy's legal team has already denied the allegations as a "depraved" attempt to get public attention. They wrote in a statement: “This complaint demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday. No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them – will be revealed.”
The latest accusation comes after Diddy achieved a major victory in another lawsuit he had been facing. On Monday, an anonymous woman failed to meet a court-ordered deadline to reveal her real name in her civil lawsuit and thus, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed the case. Despite the wins in civil court, Diddy remains behind bars in New York while awaiting trial in his crimincal case. Authorities charged him with alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, last year. His trial will begin in May.
