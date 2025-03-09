DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Stephen A Smith For His Handling Of Dramatic Run-In With LeBron James

BY Cole Blake 1.7K Views
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Stephen A. Smith , American sports television personality, walks on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
LeBron James was furious with Stephen A Smith for his coverage of Bronny during the Lakers-Knicks game, last week.

DJ Akademiks went off on Stephen A Smith during a recent livestream for how he handled his viral run-in with LeBron James during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the New York Knicks. In doing so, Akademiks argued Smith should've gone after James, considering they were courtside at the game. "He's at his work place, he's at his job. He ain't gonna punch you, he ain't gonna do nothing to you. I don't care if he's 20 feet tall," Ak argued.

DJ Akademiks went on to clarify that he's not a LeBron hater. "Me and Stephen A Smith ain't alike," he added, labeling Smith an "old school journalist" who is "by the book." Ak, on the other hand, says he is willing to talk about anything and everything and loves the drama. In turn, he would understand if LeBron James confronted him about the things he's said.

Why Were LeBron James & Stephen A Smith Arguing?

LeBron James approached Stephen A Smith during the Lakers' game against the Knicks in Los Angeles. After clips of the incident went viral on social media, Smith revealed that James was upset about his coverage of his son, Bronny. "Let me just put to bed, a couple of things that have been reported that are false," Smith said on his talk show. "People was talking about LeBron calling me out my name, or somebody said he called me a b*tch. Somebody said he called me a punk and all this other -- none of that is true. He was fiery. He approached me during the game, and he said, 'Stop f-ing with my son. That's my f-ing son. Stop f-ing with my son.'"

The Lakers drafted Bronny James in the second round of the NBA Draft, last year. He's been under harsh scrutiny from media pundits and fans alike, who have hit him with allegations of nepotism. Currently, he's spending time in between both the Lakers' G-League affiliate and the official roster.

