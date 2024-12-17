Jay-Z’s Attorney Checked By Fans After Claiming The Rapper Isn't Friends With Diddy

Fans aren't buying it.

Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, says there's no relationship outside of a professional context between his client and Diddy. The clarification comes after a woman amended a previous lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul to accuse Jay-Z of allegedly raping her at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000, when she was just 13 years old. Both Jay and Diddy have already vehemently denied the allegation.

Spiro distanced Jay from Diddy while speaking during a press roundtable at Roc Nation’s New York City Offices on Monday. “They knew each other professionally for a number of years,” he said, as caught by Us Weekly. “Just like in all professions, people know each other. At the music awards, they support each other. If you go to the NBA All-Star game, they support each other. That’s just how professions work. There is no closer association between any of them. That’s also a matter of fiction.” Spiro similarly denied there being a relationship between the two during an interview with NBC News on Monday as well. “There is no friendship or longtime bond here,” Spiro told the outlet. “Just because they knew each other, know each other, that doesn’t mean anything.”

Jay-Z & Diddy Meet Up At The NBA All-Star Game

Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Recording artists Jay-Z (left) Sean Combs shake hands before the 2013 NBA All-Star Game at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

When The Shade Room shared Spiro's comments on Instagram, fans had plenty of jokes. "Ain’t friends?!?! they got more pics together than me and my dad," one user remarked. Another wrote: "He must be guilty cuz Now he just straight up lying is crazy." One more wrote: "Diddy in his cell saying bet.. While rubbing his hands together like Bird Man."

Jay-Z's Attorney Speaks Out