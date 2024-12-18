Jay-Z Labeled An "Assassin" By DJ Akademiks Following His Attorney's Comments About Not Being Close With Diddy

36th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: Inductee Jay-Z speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )
Ak thinks Jay-Z is cold-blooded.

Yesterday, Alex Spiro, the attorney for Jay-Z, got some folks upset thanks to a statement he made at a press roundtable. He explained that him and Diddy have never really had that much of a friendship. Instead, Spiro says it's really about business with them and nothing more. "They knew each other professionally for a number of years. Just like in all professions, people know each other. At the music awards, they support each other. If you go to the NBA All-Star game, they support each other. That’s just how professions work. There is no closer association between any of them. That’s also a matter of fiction."

Later Monday, Spiro gave another quote in a similar vein, saying, "There is no friendship or longtime bond here. Just because they knew each other, know each other, that doesn’t mean anything." As we said, this got the internet riled up. One person wrote, "Ain’t friends?!?! they got more pics together than me and my dad." The jokes didnt' stop there, with another adding, "Diddy in his cell saying bet.. While rubbing his hands together like Bird Man."

DJ Akademiks Has Some Respect For Jay-Z

Overall, people aren't falling for the attorney's words, but DJ Akademiks is a whole-hearted believer. The hip-hop media pundit went on stream recently and debated this topic with his chat room. As you may remember, Ak doesn't necessarily have the most respect for Roc Nation and Jay-Z at large. However, he's giving it up to him after learning this "fact" regarding his ties to Diddy.

Before getting into his monologue, he replayed an old clip of the two rap moguls together. In it, Jay is walking out of a room with adolescent-looking girls and then embracing Diddy after the fact. You can hear Hov say, "Ooooo, you put that thing on them." Diddy then replies, "You see how we do it here on a Saturday." The possible reasoning for Ak showing this is to say that even though they look to be close with one another in the video, he's trying to suggest that he never really was that tight with him. It's got Ak loving the "assassin" mentality that's being put forth by Jay's attorney. "Jay-Z's a cold n****... a cutthroat assassin. If it don't make dollars then it don't make sense. F*** anything else, f*** a friend, f*** loyalty, f*** it, it's all about the bag."

