Jay-Z's Lawyer Distances The Rapper From Diddy Amid Rape Lawsuit Allegations

Jay-Z is fighting back.

Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, says the legendary rapper “isn’t going to get shaken down” as he faces a civil lawsuit accusing him of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000. The anonymous “Jane Doe” made the allegation in an amendment to a previous lawsuit she had filed against, Diddy, earlier this year. Spiro discussed the case during an interview with NBC News on Monday.

“This case needs to be dismissed, and Mr. Carter’s name needs to be fully cleared,” Spiro said. He also distanced Jay-Z from Diddy. “There is no friendship or longtime bond here,” Spiro said. “Just because they knew each other, know each other, that doesn’t mean anything.”

Jay-Z Attends Lakers-Clippers Game

Mar 8, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artists 2 Chainz (left) and Jay Z with daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend the NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

From there, Spiro discussed Jay's impassioned statement shooting down the allegations. Shortly after news of the lawsuit was made public, Jay accused attorney Tony Buzbee of blackmail. He wrote in part: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a very public fashion. So no, I will not give you one red penny!!" Addressing the controversy around those remarks, Spiro said: “Mr. Carter speaks for himself, and he speaks from a position of strength because he’s completely innocent and these claims are obviously false. But it is upsetting. Nobody wants to hear these things. We expect Mr. Carter to be cleared of this in the coming days."

Jay-Z Denies The Allegations