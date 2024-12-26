Jay-Z Has A New Reason He Wants His Alleged Rape Victim To Lose Anonymity

Jay-Z and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, believe that his alleged rape victim has forfeited her right to anonymity after conducting a public interview with NBC News. In a motion filed before Christmas caught by AllHipHop, the legendary rapper's legal team argued that the Jane Doe positioned herself in the public eye by giving the interview with the outlet, undermining her need for anonymity.
“By choosing to participate in a public NBC News interview, [Jane Doe] has deliberately placed herself in the public eye, undermining any claim that anonymity is necessary to protect her well-being,” Spiro wrote. “This imbalance unfairly harms Mr. Carter by allowing unverified accusations to damage his reputation while shielding the accuser from similar scrutiny.”
Jay-Z Attends Super Bowl LVIII
Jane Doe still maintained her anonymity during the interview, with the camera avoiding showing her face. Speaking with the outlet, she further claimed that Jay-Z and Diddy allegedly raped her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000, when she was just 13 years old. Spiro argues that her comments during the interview showed several inconsistencies in her story. “Her statements in the NBC interview directly conflict with key elements of her lawsuit, highlighting the lack of corroboration and credibility in her claims,” Spiro explained.
Jane Doe Speaks With NBC News
Doe originally made her allegation against Jay in an amendment to a prior lawsuit she had filed against Diddy, earlier this year. Afterward, Jay quickly came out with a statement, vehemently denying the allegation. He's since gone as far as to take legal action against Doe's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, in response. He's accused the attorney of extortion, which Buzbee has denied. Check out Jane Doe's interview with NBC News below.
Read More: Ice Cube Opens Up About His New Album “Man Down,” Legacy, And The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop
[Via]