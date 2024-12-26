Jay-Z Has A New Reason He Wants His Alleged Rape Victim To Lose Anonymity

Jay-Z spent the holidays on the offensive.

Jay-Z and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, believe that his alleged rape victim has forfeited her right to anonymity after conducting a public interview with NBC News. In a motion filed before Christmas caught by AllHipHop, the legendary rapper's legal team argued that the Jane Doe positioned herself in the public eye by giving the interview with the outlet, undermining her need for anonymity.

“By choosing to participate in a public NBC News interview, [Jane Doe] has deliberately placed herself in the public eye, undermining any claim that anonymity is necessary to protect her well-being,” Spiro wrote. “This imbalance unfairly harms Mr. Carter by allowing unverified accusations to damage his reputation while shielding the accuser from similar scrutiny.”

Jay-Z Attends Super Bowl LVIII

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Jane Doe still maintained her anonymity during the interview, with the camera avoiding showing her face. Speaking with the outlet, she further claimed that Jay-Z and Diddy allegedly raped her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000, when she was just 13 years old. Spiro argues that her comments during the interview showed several inconsistencies in her story. “Her statements in the NBC interview directly conflict with key elements of her lawsuit, highlighting the lack of corroboration and credibility in her claims,” Spiro explained.

Jane Doe Speaks With NBC News