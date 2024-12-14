Jay-Z Seeks To Dismiss Sexual Assault Case After Accuser Admits To "Mistakes" In Her Story

Hov wants to end this ASAP.

The woman accusing Jay-Z and Diddy of sexual assault at a VMAs afterparty in 2000 elaborated on her accusations during an NBC News interview on Friday (December 13), but the Jane Doe ran into some challenges. While she admitted to "mistakes" in her story, she stands by her recollection and says that these inconsistencies do not prove that the alleged assault did not happen. Regardless, this debacle particularly and reportedly caused Hov and his lawyer Alex Spiro to move swiftly in court, according to TMZ Hip Hop. In a court letter reportedly obtained by the outlet, they inform the judge of these new developments and other updates, painting the plaintiff's story as a fabrication.

"Basic facts in her narrative – the who, what, when, and where – are wrong," Jay-Z's attorney Alex Spiro expressed concerning the "sham" sexual assault lawsuit against his client. In addition, he claimed that she admitted to having "no single corroborating witness" and accused the woman's lawyer Tony Buzbee of breaking court rules due to the accusation that he "almost certainly failed to undertake a reasonable inquiry into the facts before filing the complaint."

Jay-Z's Accuser Speaks To NBC News

Furthermore, Jay-Z's attorney Alex Spiro reportedly relayed to TMZ Hip Hop that he will file a motion to dismiss the sexual assault case as soon as possible. As for Diddy's legal team's reaction to this whole thing, they reportedly issued a statement to the outlet on the matter. "Yesterday, a lawyer admitted that over 50 people falsely claimed to be victims," they alleged. "Today, for the second time this week, a Buzbee plaintiff has been exposed. This is the beginning of the end of the money grab."