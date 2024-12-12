Jay-Z's Former Mistress Posts Chilling Message Amidst Assault Allegations

She was once pregnant with Jay's child.

Jay-Z is in the hot seat. The rapper has been accused of raping a teenage girl at a 2000 after party alongside disgraced mogul Diddy. Jay has denied these allegations. The rapper confirmed that he plans to fight the lawsuit filed against him. That has not stopped the public from giving their opinion on the matter. Some have already deemed Hov guilty. The rapper's peers and business associates, on the other hand, have expressed doubt about his guilt. Hov's former mistress, Carmen Bryan, took a more ominous approach on Wednesday.

Carmen Bryan, who had a decade long affair with Hov, took to Instagram. She did not mention the icon by name. But she did suggest that truth was not being properly served. "These days," she wrote. "People don't defend what is right, they defend who they like." The implication, of course, being that people who are well-connected are sticking up for Jay-Z's reputation. Bryan rubbed additional salt in the wound with her closing statement: "And that's why we call you a groupie." Once more, no names are mentioned. That said, it doesn't take much to tie her comments to the Hov controversy.

Carmen Bryan Quoted A Controversial Jay-Z Lyric

The icing on this unnerving post a screenshot of lyrics. Carmen Bryan chose to isolate a section of the 2010 song "Monster." The song features a verse from Jay-Z, in which he makes reference to raping and pillaging as a means of showing his monstrous tendencies. "Kill a block, I murder the avenues, I rape and pillage your village, women and children." Hov spits. This was very intentional on the part of Bryan, who's been open about her feelings about Jay-Z. She detailed her nine year affair with the rapper in her memoir It's No Secret: From Nas to Jay-Z, From Seduction to Scandal, A Hip-Hop Helen of Troy Tells All.

Carmen Bryan claims that she was pregnant with Jay-Z's child, but suffered a miscarriage. She detailed this harrowing experience during a 2017 interview with Vlad TV. "I believe I was three months, it was the first trimester," she explained. "It wasn't like 'Oh we are going to have this baby.'" Bryan then told Jay-Z about the pregnancy after the miscarriage occurred.

