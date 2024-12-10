Tony Yayo And Uncle Murda Suggest Diddy Is Behind JAY-Z Allegations

The word 'extortion' was floated.

JAY-Z's rape allegations have turned the hip hop world on its head. The emcee has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager with Diddy two decades ago. JAY-Z has denied these allegations in the form of a written statement. There are two NYC artists, however, who will remain in his corner. Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda were interviewed by TMZ as they exited an airport. The veterans felt that Hov was being set up. He went as far as to theorize that Diddy was the man behind it all.

Uncle Murda was the most forthright in terms of his stance. "I think Diddy paid somebody to say that sh*t about JAY," he posited. "To get the heat off of hisself. Diddy looking bad out here." The Brooklyn icon went on to suggest that Diddy would do whatever he could to improve his current situation. "Gotta watch Diddy," Uncle Murda added. "He going through a lot right now." Tony Yayo was similarly hesitant to believe the JAY-Z allegations. "It sound like a money grab with that one," he noted. "Somebody send you a letter, and then you gotta send your lawyers? Sound like extortion."

Tony Yayo Suspects "Exortion" In JAY-Z Case

Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda urged the TMZ reporter to spread their takes with the rest of the world. The reporter asked whether they agreed with JAY-Z's decision to fight the allegations publicly. This bold decision drew support from the likes of Tony Yayo and Murda. "F*ck that," the rapper explained. "You gotta fight that." Murda also voiced his support. He doubled down on his Diddy conspiracy theory. "That's Puff trying to set him up," he concluded.