Tony Yayo And Uncle Murda Suggest Diddy Is Behind JAY-Z Allegations

BYElias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBL Rd 9 - Perth Wildcats v Sydney Kings
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 01: American rappers Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo look on during the round nine NBL match between Perth Wildcats and Sydney Kings at RAC Arena, on December 01, 2023, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
The word 'extortion' was floated.

JAY-Z's rape allegations have turned the hip hop world on its head. The emcee has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager with Diddy two decades ago. JAY-Z has denied these allegations in the form of a written statement. There are two NYC artists, however, who will remain in his corner. Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda were interviewed by TMZ as they exited an airport. The veterans felt that Hov was being set up. He went as far as to theorize that Diddy was the man behind it all.

Uncle Murda was the most forthright in terms of his stance. "I think Diddy paid somebody to say that sh*t about JAY," he posited. "To get the heat off of hisself. Diddy looking bad out here." The Brooklyn icon went on to suggest that Diddy would do whatever he could to improve his current situation. "Gotta watch Diddy," Uncle Murda added. "He going through a lot right now." Tony Yayo was similarly hesitant to believe the JAY-Z allegations. "It sound like a money grab with that one," he noted. "Somebody send you a letter, and then you gotta send your lawyers? Sound like extortion."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Implores That Drake Needs To Remain Quiet Amid Jay-Z's Rape Allegation

Tony Yayo Suspects "Exortion" In JAY-Z Case

Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda urged the TMZ reporter to spread their takes with the rest of the world. The reporter asked whether they agreed with JAY-Z's decision to fight the allegations publicly. This bold decision drew support from the likes of Tony Yayo and Murda. "F*ck that," the rapper explained. "You gotta fight that." Murda also voiced his support. He doubled down on his Diddy conspiracy theory. "That's Puff trying to set him up," he concluded.

Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda are uniquely qualified to speak on JAY-Z. The former was running in circles similar to Hov in the 2000s, while the latter was signed to Roc-A-Fella Records alongside Hov for several years. Not every peer of JAY-Z's has been as supportive, though. Tony Yayo and Murda's former boss, 50 Cent, had a much more flippant response to Hov's allegations. He sarcastically inquired about JAY-Z's involvement in the Super Bowl, while claiming he was "asking for a friend." Leave it to 50 to troll no matter the circumstances.

Read More: NFL Fans Call For The League To Cut Ties With Jay-Z Amid Bombshell Allegations

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...