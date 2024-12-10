Beyonce Praises Daughter Blue Ivy Amidst JAY-Z Assault Allegations

Queen Bey

It has been a difficult stretch, legally speaking, for the Carters. JAY-Z and Beyonce were accused of heinous acts by Jaguar Wright, and subsequently sent a cease-and-desist to interviewer Piers Morgan. The latter subsequently issued an apology. Now, however, JAY-Z has been saddled with even more grim allegations. The rapper is being accused of assaulting a teenager alongside Diddy during an after party in 2000. Hov denied these allegations, and a day later, he attended a film premiere with Beyonce and their daughter.

JAY-Z, Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter attended the world premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King. Beyonce and Blue Ivy voice characters in the film, and JAY made sure to show support on the red carpet. Interestingly enough, Beyonce did not include her husband on the Instagram post commemorating the event. Queen Bey decided to focus on her daughter, instead. "My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night," she wrote in the caption. "You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining."

Fans flocked to the comment section to show their support for Blue Ivy. The timing, and the particular wording of Beyonce's post, however, led some to question whether there was an intentional effort to take the focus away from JAY-Z's allegations. The rapper is nowhere to be found on the singer's social media, despite being on the red carpet with Blue Ivy. There's also the emphasis on it being Blue Ivy's "night," as a means of highlighting her achievement over Hov's legal drama. This is the first time that Beyonce has posted anything on Instagram since November 23.