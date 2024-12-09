Tina Knowles Claims She Was Hacked After Liking JAY-Z Allegations Post

Not a particularly good look.

JAY-Z is the latest rapper to be hit with harrowing allegations. The Brooklyn hitmaker was was accused of sexually assaulting a minor alongside Diddy in 2000. The minor in question was alleged to be 13 years old, and the assault was alleged to have taken place at a VMAs after party. JAY-Z's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has already issued a statement denying these claims. Of course, the story has spread like wildfire online, with many debating the legitimacy of the suit. It was the Instagram activity of JAY-Z's mother in law, Tina Knowles, however, that had fans stumped.

Tina Knowles liked a post detailing the allegations against JAY-Z on the social media platform. Fans were shocked to see a member of the rapper's own family seemingly condoning the lawsuit. This led many to question whether Knowles has any knowledge of her son-in-law's past. It did not take long, however, for Tina Knowles to make a statement. Beyonce's mother took to Instagram to explain that her account had been hacked. She insisted that she did not condone or like the post about JAY-Z legal troubles, and said she would never do anything of the sort against her own family.

Tina Knowles Assured Fans She Supports JAY-Z

"I was Hacked," Tina Knowles asserted. "As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!" The celebrity mother added some more thoughts in the caption of her explanatory post. She urged fans to "stop playing with me!!!!" and quoted the Bible, to emphasize the severity of her words. "No weapon formed against my family shall prosper," she concluded. Tina Knowles has gone out of her way to avoid discussing the personal lives of both her daughter and JAY-Z.