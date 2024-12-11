Beyonce Is Allegedly "Supporting" Jay-Z Amidst Assault Accusations

The couple will seemingly fight it together.

Jay-Z has been a talking point for all the wrong reasons this week. The legendary rapper was accused of raping a teenager with Diddy at a 2000 VMAs afterparty. Hov has denied these allegations outright, and countersued his accuser, but the negative press continues to accumulate. Some fans have questioned whether Jay-Z’s controversies will cause damage to his marriage with Beyonce. Sources reportedly close to the couple, however, claim that there is nothing to worry about.

Page Six spoke to two people who are allegedly part of the Carters’ inner circle. One of them claimed Queen Bey was committed to her marriage with Jay-Z. "[Beyonce] has no intention of leaving Jay-Z," they asserted. "She wholeheartedly believes him, [and is] supporting him throughout." The anonymous source pointed to the fact that Jay-Z accompanied Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter to a film premiere on December 9. Beyonce and Blue Ivy voice characters in Mufasa: The Lion King, and the trio were the image of unity on the red carpet.

Sources Claim Beyonce Is "Committed" To Her Marriage

The second source told Page Six that Beyonce is hell bent on restoring Jay-Z’s reputation following the rape allegation. "[The Carters are] a team,” they insisted. "And will face this situation together." Beyonce has yet to issue a public statement regarding the allegations. That said, the musical icon has refrained from discussing her marriage publicly for the past decade. She has let her music, particularly 2016’s Lemonade, do the talking instead. The same cannot be said for Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles. The celebrity relative courted controversy on Monday when she liked a post detailing Jay-Z’s alleged crimes.