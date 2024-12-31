Tina Knowles Reveals Jay-Z's Social Media Advice To Her After Liking Post About His Rape Allegation

May 4, 2018; Louisville, KY, USA; Tina Knowles at Friday nights Trifecta Gala at the Omni Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Kramer Caswell/Courier Journal via USA Today Network via Imagn Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 18: Jay-Z attends Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)
"That’s what happens to 70-year-olds on social media," she admitted.

Just days following Jay-Z's stunning rape allegation, his mother-in-law, Tina Knowles, made a pretty big mistake on social media. Beyonce's entrepreneurial matriarch liked a post about the details of the lawsuit from the still anonymous woman. This led fans to question her and wonder why she would do such a thing. Shortly after the story went public, Tina made sure to explain herself. "I was Hacked. As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!" Tina stated. Shen then told others to "stop playing with me!!!!" and also quoted the Bible.

"No weapon formed against my family shall prosper." This explanation checks out on the surface as Ms. Knowles has repeatedly talked about how she doesn't like speaking about her family. It's safe to say though that she is going to continue to have to be careful online, especially right now. That's partially the kind of advice that Jay-Z shared with her, according to Billboard. Tina Knowles recently went on the Rin-Through With Vogue podcast to revisit that story and the lessons learned from it.

Tina Knowles Respects The Tip But She "Don't Have Time For That"

The conversation surrounding social media begins at the 21-minute mark, so if you want to listen, hit the links above. But as for what Tina had to say, she is always going to protect her loved ones from the media no matter what. "I’m a protector of my kids and I just feel like that’s my job. And, you know, my kids are always like, ‘Mama, just ignore that.’ But it gets to the point where I’m just like, ‘I’m sorry. This is enough," she said. "Because imagine being a mother and somebody’s lying on your kid. It’s hard to watch."

Sometimes though, when you are just liking anything that has your family's name attached to it, you are most likely going to like it. That's what Tina Knowles admitted to, as she not always reading all the details. That's when she shared the advice that Hov gave to her about making sure she's essentially crossing her T's and dotting her I's. In talking about using the voice-to-text feature to write her comments, she said, "I know that it doesn’t understand what I’m saying, and it’s got crazy stuff. And my son-in-law, Jay will say, ‘Listen, if you’re gonna read somebody, at least spell your words right. Don’t misspell your words, Ma. You can’t do that. Take your time and go over and spellcheck your stuff!'" She said that she appreciates the wisdom, however, "she don’t have time for that" always. With that said, it might be good for her to have a social media team going forward.

