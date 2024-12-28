Tina Knowles Defends Beyonce's NFL Christmas Halftime Show With Fiery Response To Haters

Tina is calling out the "clowns."

Christmas day is always a time to be thankful and happy. However, some folks were a bit bitter on the holiday while kicking back and watching some NFL action. Netflix broadcast a double-header featuring a matchup between the Steelers and Chiefs, followed by the Ravens and Texans. At halftime for the latter, Beyonce was tasked with keeping the energy high, and she did just that. Making it even more special for her was that she got to do it in front of her hometown fans. She performed a handful of cuts from her country project COWBOY CARTER alongside Post Malone, Shaboozey, and daughter Blue Ivy.

But as usual, some folks weren't too happy with the results. According to the Hollywood Reporter people still are having issues getting onboard with her foray into the genre. "So they think she's a country star because she puts on some boots and a cowboy hat and makes up some kind of line dance?? That's no country music either!" one wrote. Barstool's founder Dave Portnoy even commented with some harsh words, "Beyoncé has been LOST since Destinys Child."

Do Not Mess With Beyonce's Mom!

If there's one thing you don't do, it's that you don't play with the Beyhive. One fan responded to all the negativity with an empowering message about not listening to others trying to tell you who you should be or what you want to do with your life. In short, the person wrote, "Irrespective of whether you like Beyoncé’s music or not, it is PROOF and motivation that no matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say."