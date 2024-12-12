NFL Grants Beyonce Extra Time During Her Christmas Day Halftime Show

Queen Bey gets special treatment.

Beyonce makes waves wherever she goes. She has made a career out of shattering glass ceilings, whether it be for women, Black performers, or R&B stars. She has transcended the mediums in which she has dabbled, and she did it again on Wednesday. The NFL confirmed that Beyonce will be given special treatment during her upcoming Halftime performance on Christmas Day. Most artists have a specific amount of time to regal football fans. Beyonce, however, will get more time.

TMZ confirmed the NFL's decision on December 11. The outlet reported that a typical Halftime set runs 12-15 minutes. Beyonce, however, will be given a much larger chunk of time to play with. The Queen Bey will reportedly be given 20 minutes to perform songs from her new album, Cowboy Carter. This is a very big decision on the part of the NFL, but one that makes sense given Beyonce's prestige. She is among the most revered musical acts in the world. She's also nominated for a staggering 11 Grammy Awards for the aforementioned Cowboy Carter.

Beyonce Will Reportedly Get 20 Minutes To Perform

Beyonce fans have been waiting for the singer to announce a Cowboy Carter tour. She has yet to, which means that the Christmas Day Halftime Show will mark the first time she will be performing songs from her current album. An album that has a very good chance of winning Album of the Year at the Grammys. Beyonce's involvement with the NFL should come as no surprise, given that her husband, Jay-Z, works with the league on a regular basis. Hov's Roc Nation has taken a central role in selecting the acts who'll perform during football events. Beyonce herself, was chosen to appear the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2016.