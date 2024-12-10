50 Cent Upsets Fans With Crass Joke After Jay-Z Supports Blue Ivy & Beyonce At "Mufasa" Premiere

NBA: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves
Feb 4, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; 50 Cent watches as the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to play at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent has never spared a soul.

50 Cent is easily one of the biggest trolls in all of hip-hop, however, over the years, he has been known to take things way too far. Overall, this has been apparent in his feuds with people like Diddy, Ja Rule, and even Jay-Z. As it stands, Jay-Z is being accused of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl while in the presence of Diddy. Although Jay has already denied the allegations, there are many who are stunned and disappointed with what is going on.

50 Cent, on the other hand, couldn't care less about maintaining a sense of decorum. Instead, he would much rather go on social media and get as many jokes off as humanly possible. Last night, Jay-Z went out in public with his wife Beyonce, and his oldest daughter, Blue Ivy. It was the premiere for Mufasa: The Lion King, which is a movie that both Blue Ivy and Beyonce star in. Many were surprised that Jay would be in attendance, however, he seemed to be in good spirits. Meanwhile, this prompted 50 Cent to write "Jay said they said I raped a kid, everybody get dressed we going to see Mustafa. LOL."

50 Cent Takes It There

While fans typically enjoy Fif's brand of trolling, this particular joke did not go over well and it is very easy to see why. In the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, there were some very strong responses to what 50 Cent had to say. "Dude don't even like his son trying to speak about someone else's family," one person wrote. "Weird. He’s a father supporting his child. Something Curtis knows nothing about," said another.

Needless to say, the fans are not on 50 Cent's side with this recent joke. Given the fact that Beyonce and Blue Ivy are involved, it makes sense that fans would be upset. Moreover, the allegations that are being leveled against Jay are extremely serious. While some will always make jokes, others feel like making light of this is extremely inappropriate.

