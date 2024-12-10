50 Cent Explains Why Drake's Kendrick Lamar-Inspired UMG Petition Is Hypocritical

Some interesting perspectives here.

50 Cent has become an elder statesman in the world of hip-hop and he has certainly seen it all throughout his career. Overall, he is a mogul himself, and he knows how to maneuver contracts. Furthermore, he has a very strong understanding of the music industry and how it has operated for decades. With that being said, he is the perfect person to weigh in on the fight between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and UMG.

As many of you already know, Drake has filed two petitions against UMG. In the first, he accused UMG of using bots to make Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" a viral hit. Ultimately, he thinks UMG did this to undermine his career and make sure they could pay him less on his next contract. Furthermore, Drake filed a petition for defamation given the allegations that were mentioned in "Not Like Us." While speaking to legendary radio host Big Boy, 50 Cent gave his unfiltered thoughts on the petition.

50 Cent Gets Real About Drake

“Everything he (Drake) says they (UMG) did for Kendrick, is something they did for him," Fif said. Simply put, 50 Cent is calling Drake a bit of a hypocrite here. One can just go back to 2018 when Drake was being featured as the cover art for Spotify playlists that didn't even contain his music. The Scorpion rollout was a huge industry push, with Drake being forced down people's throats. However, Drake does not seem to remember that.