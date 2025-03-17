Ja Rule Wishes He Had Internet During 50 Cent Beef While Addressing Kendrick Lamar & Drake Battle

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle may go down as one of hip-hop's biggest historical events, but who knows what would've happened if it went down back in 2013? Ja Rule is kind of thinking in opposite terms, sitting down for a video interview with Tap In With TT where he wished he had Internet access when he was knee-deep in heavy beef with his longtime rival, 50 Cent.

"Drake can go make a thousand dope f***ing records right now," Ja Rule began his comments on these rap beefs. "The game is to not get hit. [...] I'll do everything I got to do to be the best. But, you know, you can't beat opinions of people. People have to like you in entertainment. I kind of wish I had the Internet when I had my beef going on. 'Cause they'd have seen things in real time. They'd have seen who this guy is in real time, and then they [would've known] to have a different outlook on what this is. 'Oh, now I get it, this guy's a f***ing fraud!' You didn't get a chance to feel that and see that.

"Nowadays, with the Internet, sometimes you get to feel too much," Ja Rule continued. "With the Drake and Kendrick beef, I'm watching this s**t. You got these guys, they break down the whole f***ing battle. Like, lyric for lyric for lyric. I don't know if this is good or bad, you know what I'm saying? But we just live in a different time right now. But I love hip-hop. I love it all. A hit record changes everything, it always does. But it's a tougher thing when people just are tired of seeing you win. [...] Kendrick comes, makes a dope record, and everybody jumps on it. Why can't you like 'em both? [...] It's all fair in love and war. ["Not Like Us"] is a big record. Dope record."