Ja Rule Wishes He Had Internet During 50 Cent Beef While Addressing Kendrick Lamar & Drake Battle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 328 Views
Ja Rule Internet 50 Cent Beef Kendrick Lamar Drake Battle Hip Hop News
Ja Rule performs during the first day of the 2022 Dreamville Festival on April 2 in Raleigh, North Carolina. © Maya Carter/Asheville Citizen Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Along with Nas versus Jay-Z, 50 Cent versus Ja Rule and Kendrick Lamar versus Drake rank among hip-hop's most legendary beefs.

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle may go down as one of hip-hop's biggest historical events, but who knows what would've happened if it went down back in 2013? Ja Rule is kind of thinking in opposite terms, sitting down for a video interview with Tap In With TT where he wished he had Internet access when he was knee-deep in heavy beef with his longtime rival, 50 Cent.

"Drake can go make a thousand dope f***ing records right now," Ja Rule began his comments on these rap beefs. "The game is to not get hit. [...] I'll do everything I got to do to be the best. But, you know, you can't beat opinions of people. People have to like you in entertainment. I kind of wish I had the Internet when I had my beef going on. 'Cause they'd have seen things in real time. They'd have seen who this guy is in real time, and then they [would've known] to have a different outlook on what this is. 'Oh, now I get it, this guy's a f***ing fraud!' You didn't get a chance to feel that and see that.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

"Nowadays, with the Internet, sometimes you get to feel too much," Ja Rule continued. "With the Drake and Kendrick beef, I'm watching this s**t. You got these guys, they break down the whole f***ing battle. Like, lyric for lyric for lyric. I don't know if this is good or bad, you know what I'm saying? But we just live in a different time right now. But I love hip-hop. I love it all. A hit record changes everything, it always does. But it's a tougher thing when people just are tired of seeing you win. [...] Kendrick comes, makes a dope record, and everybody jumps on it. Why can't you like 'em both? [...] It's all fair in love and war. ["Not Like Us"] is a big record. Dope record."

Then, Ja Rule and TT Torrez discussed Drake's lawsuit against UMG over "Not Like Us" and posited that he only knows of alleged malpractice because the label did the same for him. While Ja has his reservations over that particular debacle, he did close the topic with a key piece of advice: "Stay out of rap beefs."

