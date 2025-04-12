Ja Rule Continues To Deny That Murder Inc Was Responsible For 50 Cent Shooting

The story of 50 Cent rising to hip-hop's top spot after a shooting almost took his life is among the culture's most iconic tales, although Ja Rule thinks people credit him for it far too often. During his recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Ja reflected on his feud with Fif and – for the millionth time of his career – addressed rumors painting Murder Inc.'s involvement in 50's shooting back in 2000. "What shooting?" he answered a question from the radio hosts about the matter before diving in with a little more detail, denying any and all responsibility for it.

"We ain’t have nothing to do with that," Ja Rule said of the 50 Cent shooting. "I know people like to say that. I know the reality of it all and that s**t ain’t got nothing to do with us. But I guess it’s good to play that when they want to play that, and play victim when they want to play victim. I leave all that alone. I live in a really cool space. Sometimes, you’ve got to remove yourself from the circus."

50 Cent Ja Rule Beef

Elsewhere during this conversation, Ja Rule also scolded 50 Cent for his disrespect of Irv Gotti following the Murder Inc. cofounder's passing. "It’s goofy s**t," he remarked. "'Cause I was hot. I was ready to go nuclear and s**t [...] Preme said, 'You know, Rule? Here’s what you got to understand about who we are and what we are. We are the masters of self-defense.’ I said, ‘I love that,’ because I don’t want to start or make trouble with people, but if we got to get into it… I’ll f***ing end it."