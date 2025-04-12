Ja Rule Continues To Deny That Murder Inc Was Responsible For 50 Cent Shooting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 734 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ja Rule Murder Inc 50 Cent Shooting Hip Hop News
Nov 8, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Rapper and actor Ja Rule sits courtside during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
During Ja Rule's recent interview with "The Breakfast Club," he also explained how 50 Cent's comments about Irv Gotti's passing upset him.

The story of 50 Cent rising to hip-hop's top spot after a shooting almost took his life is among the culture's most iconic tales, although Ja Rule thinks people credit him for it far too often. During his recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Ja reflected on his feud with Fif and – for the millionth time of his career – addressed rumors painting Murder Inc.'s involvement in 50's shooting back in 2000. "What shooting?" he answered a question from the radio hosts about the matter before diving in with a little more detail, denying any and all responsibility for it.

"We ain’t have nothing to do with that," Ja Rule said of the 50 Cent shooting. "I know people like to say that. I know the reality of it all and that s**t ain’t got nothing to do with us. But I guess it’s good to play that when they want to play that, and play victim when they want to play victim. I leave all that alone. I live in a really cool space. Sometimes, you’ve got to remove yourself from the circus."

Read More: Ja Rule Wishes He Had Internet During 50 Cent Beef While Addressing Kendrick Lamar & Drake Battle

50 Cent Ja Rule Beef

Elsewhere during this conversation, Ja Rule also scolded 50 Cent for his disrespect of Irv Gotti following the Murder Inc. cofounder's passing. "It’s goofy s**t," he remarked. "'Cause I was hot. I was ready to go nuclear and s**t [...] Preme said, 'You know, Rule? Here’s what you got to understand about who we are and what we are. We are the masters of self-defense.’ I said, ‘I love that,’ because I don’t want to start or make trouble with people, but if we got to get into it… I’ll f***ing end it."

Of course, 50 Cent trolled Ja Rule's remarks, although he seemingly hasn't said anything about the comments about the 2000 shooting. Either way, jabs and pokes between these two are as certain as death and taxes, no matter how long it's been since their beef's boiling point. Ja mostly keeps to himself, 50 always loves a good laugh at his expense, and as long as they stay successful in their individual careers, they're happy to play ball.

Read More: Ja Rule Makes Emotional Confession About Irv Gotti’s Death

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Ja Rule 50 Cent Irv Gotti Hip Hop News Music Ja Rule Admits He Nearly Went “Nuclear” On 50 Cent For Dissing The Late Irv Gotti 3.2K
Ja Rule Irv Gotti Death Hip Hop News Music Ja Rule Makes Emotional Confession About Irv Gotti’s Death 821
50 Cent Mocks Ja Rule Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Mocks Ja Rule For Claiming He Nearly Went “Nuclear” Over Irv Gotti Diss 2.1K
The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET - Backstage Music Fat Joe Explains How He Almost Squashed 50 Cent & Ja Rule Beef 1.6K