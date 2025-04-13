Ja Rule Goes Off On “Trash” 50 Cent After Getting Mocked For Irv Gotti Interview Comments

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 9: Ja Rule performs during Day 2 of 2025 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 9, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
50 Cent recently taunted Ja Rule for admitting he was upset by his reaction to the death of his longtime friend, Irv Gotti.

50 Cent and Ja Rule have a history of not getting along. Unfortunately, the latter's recent appearance on The Breakfast Club only added fuel to the fire. At one point in the interview, he admitted that he was upset after Fif mocked the death of his longtime friend Irv Gotti on social media. "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack," he captioned a photo of himself next to a fake tombstone at the time. "Nah God bless him 🕊️LOL."

While Ja Rule opted not to say anything at the time, things could have played out much differently. “I was hot, I was ready to go nuclear and sh*t,” he revealed. “Prem [DJ Premier] said it best [...] He said, ‘Rule, you got to understand who we are and what we are. We are masters of self-defense.’” 50 Cent proceeded to taunt him on Instagram shortly after the interview, making it clear that he's not dodging any smoke.

Ja Rule & 50 Cent Beef

"The breakfast club should be ashamed of them selves asking questions that perpetuates violence," he claimed. "This fool has been getting ready to go what he calls nuclear for 22 years . 😆LOL ya man in my Runtz right now! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @50centaction." Now, Ja Rule has fired back on X, and he didn't hold back in the slightest. In a series of tweets shared today, he accuses Fif of being a rat, says that everything he puts out is trash, and more.

"@50cent SUCK MY D*CK you b*tch a** n***a I already ate your lunch shut up!!!" he wrote. "N***a you're a used car salesman everything you do is trash music 1 good album after that trash liquor trash TV shows yeah I said it TRASH how many times you gonna make the same show that coke stepped on parenting trash character trash n***a you the garbage man." He went on to reply to a fellow user suggesting that 50 Cent "ended" Murder Inc. "You're right," he said. "He told the Feds murder inc had him shot they put us under federal indictment... [rat emoji]."

