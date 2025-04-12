50 Cent Mocks Ja Rule For Claiming He Nearly Went “Nuclear” Over Irv Gotti Diss

50 Cent and Ja Rule have been at odds for many years now. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the latter reflected on the feud, noting how he usually opts to avoid any conflict with the mogul these days. “I don’t bring him up per se at all,” he began. “I think that’s because he’s a troll and he keeps it going. I’ll go to the circus once in a while, you know, but I really like to stay clear of that sh*t." Sometimes, however, he says he can't help but be upset by his antics. One example he provided was the trolling Fif did on Instagram following the death of his longtime friend, Irv Gotti.

"I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack," he captioned a photo of himself next to a plastic tombstone amid the tragic news. "Nah God bless him 🕊️LOL." 50 Cent received a fair bit of backlash for this, and while Ja Rule didn't speak up at the time, he says he nearly went off. “I was hot, I was ready to go nuclear and sh*t,” he explained. “Prem [DJ Premier] said it best [...] He said, ‘Rule, you got to understand who we are and what we are. We are masters of self-defense.’”

50 Cent & Ja Rule Beef

He continued, claiming that while he's not looking for problems, he'll handle them if he runs into them. "I don’t want to start trouble, make trouble with people,” he explained. “But if we gotta get into it, make it—I’ll f*cking end it.” It didn't take long for 50 Cent to issue a response. Last night, he took to Instagram once again, mocking Ja Rule for his remarks.